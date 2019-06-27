Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ASND. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $217.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $85.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $151.00 to $139.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $137.22.

ASND opened at $108.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.67. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $53.21 and a 1 year high of $133.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 22.32 and a current ratio of 22.32.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.44). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 901.89% and a negative return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.66 million. On average, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASND. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 16,434 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 233,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,601,000 after acquiring an additional 71,656 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,732,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

