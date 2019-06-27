Aston Bay (CVE:BAY) Stock Price Up 18.2%

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd (CVE:BAY)’s stock price rose 18.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 1,495,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 188% from the average daily volume of 520,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42.

Aston Bay Company Profile (CVE:BAY)

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in North America. The company explores for copper and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Storm Copper and Seal Zinc project that consists of 134 contiguous mining claims and 12 prospecting permits covering an area of approximately 414,538 hectares on Somerset Island, Nunavut, Canada.

