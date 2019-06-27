Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.44) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Athenex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.47). Athenex reported earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Athenex will report full year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.02) to ($1.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($0.68). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Athenex.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $25.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.55 million. Athenex had a negative net margin of 189.86% and a negative return on equity of 96.55%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ATNX shares. BidaskClub downgraded Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Athenex in a research note on Friday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Athenex in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Athenex in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

In other Athenex news, Director Jordan Kanfer purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.01 per share, with a total value of $37,525.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,801.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,271,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 308,210 shares of company stock valued at $4,931,581. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Athenex by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 19,272 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Athenex by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 489,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,213,000 after purchasing an additional 35,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Athenex by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,616,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,892,000 after purchasing an additional 33,755 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Athenex by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 191,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 27,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Athenex by 913,400.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134 shares in the last quarter. 31.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATNX stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.39. The company had a trading volume of 32,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.77 and a beta of -0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.41. Athenex has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

