Automotive Holdings Group (ASX:AHG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Automotive Holdings Group Ltd (ASX:AHG) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.84. Automotive Holdings Group shares last traded at $2.78, with a volume of 668,910 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $911.96 million and a PE ratio of -3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is A$2.69.

Automotive Holdings Group Company Profile (ASX:AHG)

Automotive Holdings Group Limited engages in the automotive retail and logistics businesses. It operates through Automotive Retail, Refrigerated Logistics, Other Logistics, and Property segments. The company offers passenger vehicles of various brands, including Audi, Bentley, Chrysler, Fiat, Ford, Holden, Honda, HSV, Hyundai, Infiniti, Isuzu Ute, Jaguar, Jeep, Kia, Land Rover, LDV, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Porsche, Skoda, Subaru, Suzuki, Toyota, Volkswagen, and Volvo; and truck and commercial vehicle under the brands of Fiat Professional, Freightliner, Fuso, Hino, Iveco, LDV, Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Rosa, Volkswagen Commercial, and Yutong.

