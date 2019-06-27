Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) Trading Up 6.8%

Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) was up 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.28 and last traded at $15.36. Approximately 280,323 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 164,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.38.

Several research analysts have commented on AVRO shares. Mizuho started coverage on Avrobio in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $40.00 price target on Avrobio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avrobio in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Avrobio in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.42 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avrobio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.68.

The stock has a market capitalization of $374.52 million and a P/E ratio of -4.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.68.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that Avrobio Inc will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher Paige sold 10,000 shares of Avrobio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $257,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoffrey Mackay sold 14,000 shares of Avrobio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $381,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Avrobio during the third quarter valued at about $838,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Avrobio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avrobio by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 651,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,854,000 after purchasing an additional 276,018 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avrobio by 264.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,514 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avrobio by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avrobio Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVRO)

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

