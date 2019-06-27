Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) Short Interest Down 43.9% in June

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,400 shares, a decrease of 43.9% from the May 15th total of 153,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 143,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BCSF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

NYSE:BCSF traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,072. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.68 million and a P/E ratio of 12.83. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a twelve month low of $15.14 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.84.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $39.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the first quarter worth $198,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $444,000. Institutional investors own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

