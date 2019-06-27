BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BancFirst Corporation is a bank holding company for BancFirst. BancFirst Corporation also owns 100% of the common securities of BFC Capital Trust I, and First State Bank. BancFirst’s strategy focuses on providing a full range of commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses both in the non-metropolitan trade centers and the metropolitan markets. BancFirst operates as a super community bank, managing their community banking offices on a decentralized basis, which permits them to be responsive to local customer needs. “

Get BancFirst alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BANF. ValuEngine downgraded BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th.

NASDAQ BANF opened at $55.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. BancFirst has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $65.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.37.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that BancFirst will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Norick acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.74 per share, with a total value of $107,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in BancFirst during the 4th quarter worth $12,917,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BancFirst by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,311,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,441,000 after purchasing an additional 47,303 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in BancFirst by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 171,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,953,000 after purchasing an additional 41,076 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in BancFirst by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 104,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in BancFirst by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 34,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 17,477 shares during the last quarter. 33.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BancFirst (BANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.