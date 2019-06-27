Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Jaffray Companies

Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $3.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $6.50. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target indicates a potential upside of 50.75% from the stock’s previous close.

BAS has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered Basic Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Basic Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $3.00 price target on Basic Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

NYSE BAS opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. Basic Energy Services has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $12.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $65.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.22.

Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.19. Basic Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 41.96% and a negative net margin of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $197.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Basic Energy Services will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James D. Kern purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.99 per share, for a total transaction of $39,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,539. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Monroe Patterson purchased 51,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $98,325.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,075.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 408,720 shares of company stock worth $957,191 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAS. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Basic Energy Services by 2,249.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 9,536 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Basic Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Basic Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Basic Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Basic Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Basic Energy Services Company Profile

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. The company operates through Completion and Remedial Services, Well Servicing, Water Logistics, and Contract Drilling segments. The Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs; and cased-hole wireline services.

