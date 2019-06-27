Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) to report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.16. Beazer Homes USA reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 53.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will report full-year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Beazer Homes USA.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $421.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.98 million. Beazer Homes USA had a positive return on equity of 10.34% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on BZH. Zacks Investment Research cut Beazer Homes USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Beazer Homes USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

Beazer Homes USA stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.48. 6,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,349. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.13 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 2.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.77. Beazer Homes USA has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

In related news, insider Allan P. Merrill acquired 5,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 537,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,172,533.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BZH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 405.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 8,460 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 309.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 9,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beazer Homes USA (BZH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.