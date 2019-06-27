Bellatrix Exploration (TSE:BXE) PT Lowered to C$1.00

Bellatrix Exploration (TSE:BXE) (NYSE:BXE) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BXE. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Bellatrix Exploration from C$0.90 to C$0.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Bellatrix Exploration from C$0.75 to C$0.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Bellatrix Exploration from C$0.75 to C$0.70 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Bellatrix Exploration currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.51.

Bellatrix Exploration stock opened at C$0.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.58. Bellatrix Exploration has a fifty-two week low of C$0.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.31.

Bellatrix Exploration (TSE:BXE) (NYSE:BXE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$66.71 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bellatrix Exploration will post -0.7200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bellatrix Exploration Company Profile

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing its two core resource plays, the Cardium and the Spirit River in Western Canada.

