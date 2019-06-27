Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) vs. Tate & Lyle (NASDAQ:TATYY) Head to Head Review

Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) and Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Tate & Lyle shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tate & Lyle and Beyond Meat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tate & Lyle N/A N/A N/A Beyond Meat N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Tate & Lyle and Beyond Meat, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tate & Lyle 1 0 0 0 1.00 Beyond Meat 0 8 0 0 2.00

Beyond Meat has a consensus target price of $104.48, suggesting a potential downside of 34.90%. Given Beyond Meat’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Beyond Meat is more favorable than Tate & Lyle.

Dividends

Tate & Lyle pays an annual dividend of $2.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Beyond Meat does not pay a dividend. Tate & Lyle pays out 75.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tate & Lyle and Beyond Meat’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tate & Lyle $3.59 billion 1.24 $351.57 million $2.66 14.28 Beyond Meat $87.93 million 109.73 -$29.89 million N/A N/A

Tate & Lyle has higher revenue and earnings than Beyond Meat.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products. The company offers texturants, including corn-based starches and clean-label starches; sweeteners, such as high intensity sweeteners and specialty sweeteners; health and wellness ingredients comprising dietary fibers and oat proteins; and stabilizers. It also provides industrial starches and acidulants; commodities, such as corn gluten meal and corn gluten feed; and ethanol. In addition, the company is involved in in-house treasury, pension, and reinsurance businesses; citric acid and sucralose production; and research and development businesses, as well as the provision of Internet services. Tate & Lyle PLC was incorporated in 1903 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc., a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names. Beyond Meat, Inc. sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California. Beyond Meat, Inc. is a subsidiary of Savage River Inc.

