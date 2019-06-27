Blockpass (PASS) Price Reaches $0.0053 on Exchanges

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 26th. Blockpass has a market capitalization of $630,690.00 and approximately $28,229.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Blockpass has traded up 14.6% against the dollar. One Blockpass token can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003570 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00269254 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $220.76 or 0.01699015 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00007631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000932 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00148417 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00018392 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Blockpass Profile

Blockpass’ launch date was May 31st, 2018. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,066,352 tokens. The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org.

Buying and Selling Blockpass

Blockpass can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

