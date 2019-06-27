Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Goldman Sachs Group

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $32.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $39.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BHF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brighthouse Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.92.

Shares of BHF opened at $34.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.16. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $28.52 and a one year high of $47.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.75.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director C Edward Chaplin acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $98,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $253,273.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHF. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,452,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,882,000 after buying an additional 264,892 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth $62,021,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,755,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,431,000 after buying an additional 159,787 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,471,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,840,000 after buying an additional 240,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 941,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,700,000 after buying an additional 106,333 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

