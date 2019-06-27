Brokerages Anticipate Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Ballard Power Systems posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.06). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 36.58% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ballard Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.45.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDP. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 80,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 8,248 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLDP traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.97. The company had a trading volume of 760,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 5.35. Ballard Power Systems has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $4.62. The stock has a market cap of $875.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.54 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.79.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

