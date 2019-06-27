Brokerages Anticipate Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CAE’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.21. CAE also posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that CAE will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. CAE had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CAE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CAE in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Desjardins lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.70.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CAE by 1,352.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 294,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 274,441 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CAE by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,865 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CAE by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in CAE by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 416,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,653,000 after purchasing an additional 92,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CAE by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,213 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 37,517 shares during the last quarter. 47.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CAE traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.32. The company had a trading volume of 6,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,104. CAE has a fifty-two week low of $16.96 and a fifty-two week high of $27.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.47. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0742 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. CAE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

