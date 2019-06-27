Brokerages Anticipate ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) will report earnings per share of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ONEOK’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. ONEOK reported earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ONEOK will report full year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $4.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ONEOK.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

OKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seaport Global Securities downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.07 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James downgraded ONEOK from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.85.

NYSE OKE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,424. ONEOK has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $71.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.10. The company has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C J Advisory Inc bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Further Reading: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ONEOK (OKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.