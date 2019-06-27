Brokerages Anticipate Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $468.49 Million

Analysts forecast that Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) will report sales of $468.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Superior Energy Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $482.06 million and the lowest is $451.00 million. Superior Energy Services reported sales of $535.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Superior Energy Services will report full-year sales of $1.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Superior Energy Services.

Get Superior Energy Services alerts:

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.35 million. Superior Energy Services had a negative net margin of 40.00% and a negative return on equity of 19.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on SPN shares. Raymond James set a $8.00 price target on shares of Superior Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Superior Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Gabelli lowered shares of Superior Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Superior Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Superior Energy Services from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Superior Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.98.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Superior Energy Services by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,180,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165,927 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Superior Energy Services by 156.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,313,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,101,000 after buying an additional 2,022,800 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Superior Energy Services by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,381,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,028,000 after buying an additional 1,756,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Superior Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,970,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Superior Energy Services by 314.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,200,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after buying an additional 910,712 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPN stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.22. 3,312,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,452,805. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.89. Superior Energy Services has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.12.

About Superior Energy Services

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Superior Energy Services (SPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.