Brokerages Expect CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) to Announce $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Zacks has also assigned CBIZ an industry rank of 92 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

CBZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CBIZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine lowered CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Shares of NYSE CBZ traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.61. 214,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,878. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. CBIZ has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $24.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.42.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). CBIZ had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. CBIZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CBIZ will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CBIZ news, Director Todd J. Slotkin sold 2,000 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $40,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,877.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 10,000 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $205,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 273,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,603,929.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,000 shares of company stock worth $656,420 in the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBZ. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

