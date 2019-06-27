Brokerages Expect MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) to Announce $0.60 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for MYR Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.56. MYR Group reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full-year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MYR Group.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. MYR Group had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $468.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. BidaskClub upgraded MYR Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $34.00 price target on MYR Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MYR Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of MYR Group stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,247. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. MYR Group has a 12-month low of $26.24 and a 12-month high of $39.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.13 million, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,973,000. AJO LP raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 81,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 813.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

