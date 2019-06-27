Brokerages Expect Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) to post earnings of $1.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Saia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.37. Saia reported earnings per share of $1.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saia will report full year earnings of $4.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $5.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $410.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.25 million. Saia had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 6.35%. Saia’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Saia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.58.

NASDAQ SAIA traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,503. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.53. Saia has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $83.75.

In other news, VP Paul C. Peck sold 1,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $86,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Saia by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Saia by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Saia by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Saia by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Saia by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

