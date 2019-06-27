Brokerages Set SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) Target Price at $24.75

SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SIBN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine cut SI-Bone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of SIBN stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.94. 265,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,883. SI-Bone has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $23.03. The company has a quick ratio of 12.70, a current ratio of 13.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $441.65 million and a P/E ratio of -26.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.88.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $14.99 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that SI-Bone will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SI-Bone news, insider Scott A. Yerby sold 10,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $162,634.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Reiley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $169,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,792 shares of company stock worth $713,941. Corporate insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIBN. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SI-Bone in the 4th quarter valued at $20,584,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in SI-Bone during the 4th quarter worth $16,802,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in SI-Bone during the 4th quarter worth $15,835,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in SI-Bone during the 4th quarter worth $4,485,000. Finally, Foresite Capital Management IV LLC bought a new stake in SI-Bone during the 4th quarter worth $4,295,000. Institutional investors own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

About SI-Bone

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

