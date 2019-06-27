Brokerages Set SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) PT at $70.75

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.63.

Several research firms recently commented on SITE. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group set a $58.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $76.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

In other news, EVP Pascal Convers sold 9,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $621,465.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,465. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ross Anker sold 16,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $1,001,883.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,317.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,941 shares of company stock worth $5,762,923 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 312,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 451.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $655,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,945,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,327,000 after purchasing an additional 514,010 shares during the period. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000.

NYSE:SITE traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.92. 368,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,234. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 1.10. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a twelve month low of $45.32 and a twelve month high of $95.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $417.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.91 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 23.17%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

