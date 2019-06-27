Brokerages Set Uxin Ltd (NASDAQ:UXIN) Target Price at $8.33

Uxin Ltd (NASDAQ:UXIN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.33.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UXIN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Uxin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uxin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Uxin in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.70 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Uxin from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Uxin by 995.3% in the fourth quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. now owns 22,250,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,136,000 after purchasing an additional 20,218,735 shares in the last quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Uxin in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,893,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uxin in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,445,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Uxin by 42.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,776,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 527,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Uxin in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,206,000. 32.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ UXIN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.09. 689,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,582,266. The firm has a market cap of $578.94 million and a P/E ratio of -0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.44. Uxin has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $10.37.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter. Uxin had a negative return on equity of 97.42% and a negative net margin of 26.17%. Uxin’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Uxin will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Uxin

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

