Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BURL. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Guggenheim restated a hold rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Burlington Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $182.67.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $169.61 on Monday. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $136.30 and a one year high of $180.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.32.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 186.11% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 7 EPS for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, insider Fred Hand sold 6,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total value of $1,017,653.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,489 shares in the company, valued at $8,706,224.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Vecchio sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $124,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,038.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,056 shares of company stock valued at $16,587,616. 1.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BURL. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 101.1% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 147.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

