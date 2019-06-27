Burst (BURST) Market Cap Reaches $16.97 Million

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 27th. One Burst coin can now be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Livecoin and Coinroom. Over the last seven days, Burst has traded up 91.6% against the U.S. dollar. Burst has a total market capitalization of $16.97 million and approximately $313,311.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Burst

BURST is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,048,304,743 coins. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Burst Coin Trading

Burst can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Coinroom, Upbit, Livecoin, C-CEX and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burst using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

