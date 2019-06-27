Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $119.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CPT. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.53.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $104.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $83.67 and a 1-year high of $108.22.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22. The business had revenue of $248.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.50 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 4.45%. Camden Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

In related news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 1,979 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.19, for a total value of $202,234.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard J. Campo sold 60,000 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.32, for a total transaction of $6,319,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 273,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,852,203.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,679 shares of company stock worth $12,211,588 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camden Property Trust (CPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.