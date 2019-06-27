Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Shares Up 5.2%

Shares of Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) shot up 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.17 and last traded at $21.15. 566,780 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 707,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.10.

Several research firms have recently commented on CARA. BidaskClub raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Laidlaw upped their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.76 million, a PE ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.30% and a negative net margin of 443.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics Inc will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 5,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $118,409.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 963,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,648,794.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mani Mohindru sold 2,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $53,389.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,359 shares in the company, valued at $349,919.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,421 shares of company stock worth $413,302 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARA. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 39,086.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 67,680.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

