CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Guggenheim

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its price objective increased by Guggenheim from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Guggenheim currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an average rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarMax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of CarMax from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.17.

KMX stock opened at $84.14 on Monday. CarMax has a 12 month low of $55.24 and a 12 month high of $88.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.79. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.22.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.10. CarMax had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CarMax will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 20,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $1,554,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,733,338.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 3,484 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $247,503.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 383,490 shares of company stock valued at $27,427,530 in the last quarter. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $445,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Makaira Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,107,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 11,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 88,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

