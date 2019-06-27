Cellcast (LON:CLTV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.40

Cellcast plc (LON:CLTV)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.53 ($0.01), with a volume of 3502 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.53 ($0.01).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $407,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -1.75.

Cellcast Company Profile (LON:CLTV)

Cellcast plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides participatory television programming and interactive telephony technology for the cross-platform digital entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers interactive and transactional television programming services to broadcasters, content developers, and mobile network operators.

