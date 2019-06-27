Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) Shares Gap Up to $1.91

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.94, but opened at $1.91. Chesapeake Energy shares last traded at $1.91, with a volume of 15,768,902 shares.

CHK has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners set a $3.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James set a $5.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $2.75 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chesapeake Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.07.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 5.39% and a negative return on equity of 138.70%. The firm had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Chesapeake Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James R. Webb purchased 50,000 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.96 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,439,322 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,071.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Garrison Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 1,081.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,818 shares during the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 193.4% in the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

