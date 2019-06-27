Churchill China (LON:CHH) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1,540.00. Churchill China shares last traded at $1,505.00, with a volume of 5,128 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $164.79 million and a PE ratio of 23.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,541.22.

In related news, insider David M. O’Connor sold 11,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,520 ($19.86), for a total transaction of £170,209.60 ($222,408.99).

About Churchill China (LON:CHH)

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products for retail, hospitality, and household markets worldwide. It offers ceramic tabletop products, such as cups, plates, bowls, accessories, jugs, trays and boards, saucers, cookware, beverage pots, chips mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, stands and risers, mugs, sugar bowls, counter servingware, cutlery, pepper and salt products, crates and carriers, glassware, bud vases, butter blocks/pads, knives, spoons, lids, forks, sachet holders, egg cups, ashtrays, and vinegar/oil bottles.

