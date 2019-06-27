Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $28.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Citi Trends an industry rank of 78 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CTRN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

NASDAQ CTRN traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $14.71. The company had a trading volume of 6,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,447. The firm has a market cap of $172.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Citi Trends has a 1-year low of $13.41 and a 1-year high of $34.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.67.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.13). Citi Trends had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $205.03 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Citi Trends will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Citi Trends’s dividend payout ratio is 19.51%.

In other news, SVP Christina Short sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $38,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,326.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Citi Trends by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 29,281 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Citi Trends by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Citi Trends by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Citi Trends by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Citi Trends by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,146,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,384,000 after purchasing an additional 21,027 shares during the period. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

