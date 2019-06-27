Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Energy Fuels from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised Clean Energy Fuels from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

NASDAQ CLNE opened at $2.54 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $4.05. The stock has a market cap of $521.86 million, a PE ratio of -42.33 and a beta of 2.04.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $77.70 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLNE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,555,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,436,000 after acquiring an additional 528,045 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $794,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,406,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1,416.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 301,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 281,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,696,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,398,000 after acquiring an additional 232,198 shares in the last quarter. 28.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.