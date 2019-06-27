Codemasters Group (LON:CDM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Codemasters Group (LON:CDM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CDM. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Get Codemasters Group alerts:

Shares of LON:CDM traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 223.50 ($2.92). The stock had a trading volume of 325,357 shares. Codemasters Group has a twelve month low of GBX 130 ($1.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 256 ($3.35). The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 227. The company has a market cap of $312.90 million and a P/E ratio of 74.50.

Codemasters Group Company Profile

Codemasters Group Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, publishes, markets, and distributes racing video games in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company is headquartered in Southam, the United Kingdom. Codemasters Group Holdings Plc is a subsidiary of Reliance Big Entertainment (Singapore) Pte Limited.

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Codemasters Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codemasters Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.