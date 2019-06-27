Comparing MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) & Magenta Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MGTA)

MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) and Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get MusclePharm alerts:

29.1% of MusclePharm shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.6% of Magenta Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.7% of MusclePharm shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Magenta Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for MusclePharm and Magenta Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MusclePharm 0 0 0 0 N/A Magenta Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80

Magenta Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $18.67, indicating a potential upside of 30.90%. Given Magenta Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Magenta Therapeutics is more favorable than MusclePharm.

Profitability

This table compares MusclePharm and Magenta Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MusclePharm -7.41% N/A -31.87% Magenta Therapeutics N/A -40.02% -37.17%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MusclePharm and Magenta Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MusclePharm $102.15 million 0.06 -$10.97 million N/A N/A Magenta Therapeutics N/A N/A -$57.51 million ($3.13) -4.56

MusclePharm has higher revenue and earnings than Magenta Therapeutics.

Summary

MusclePharm beats Magenta Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MusclePharm

MusclePharm Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. It offers a range of powders, capsules, tablets, and gels. The company's MusclePharm brand product portfolio include Combat protein powder and Combat crunch protein bars; essentials supplements, such as a BCAA, creatine, glutamine, carnitine, CLA, fish oil, multi-vitamin, and other products; and non-genetically modified organism sports performance products with organic ingredients, plant-based proteins, and natural caffeine sources for use in the various stages of the workout. It also provides FitMiss sports nutrition products, which are designed and formulated primarily for women lifestyle to cover various needs, including weight management, lean muscle mass, body composition, and general health and wellness. MusclePharm Corporation sells its products to various fitness enthusiasts, such as professional, combat sport, weight training, bodybuilding, running, and various team and individual sports, as well as individuals who lead an active lifestyle. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Burbank, California.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for MusclePharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MusclePharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.