Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consolidated Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.05). Consolidated Communications reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Communications will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.11). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Consolidated Communications.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $338.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Consolidated Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on CNSL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consolidated Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Consolidated Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Consolidated Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.25 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

In related news, CEO C Robert Udell, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.34 per share, for a total transaction of $43,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,882.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNSL. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 551.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,357,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,191 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 19.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,852,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,945,000 after purchasing an additional 791,953 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,010,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 97.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 846,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,230,000 after purchasing an additional 417,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNSL traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $4.79. The company had a trading volume of 116,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Consolidated Communications has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $14.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.60. The firm has a market cap of $322.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 0.99.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

