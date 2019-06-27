Contrasting Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) and Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) and Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.1% of Global Indemnity shares are held by institutional investors. 42.1% of Global Indemnity shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Amerisafe shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Global Indemnity and Amerisafe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Indemnity -8.24% -3.44% -1.18% Amerisafe 19.76% 17.34% 4.87%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Global Indemnity and Amerisafe’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Indemnity $498.94 million 0.83 -$56.70 million N/A N/A Amerisafe $377.75 million 3.18 $71.63 million $3.86 16.15

Amerisafe has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Global Indemnity.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Global Indemnity and Amerisafe, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Indemnity 0 0 0 0 N/A Amerisafe 0 2 1 0 2.33

Amerisafe has a consensus target price of $64.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.70%. Given Amerisafe’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Amerisafe is more favorable than Global Indemnity.

Dividends

Global Indemnity pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Amerisafe pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Amerisafe pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Amerisafe has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Global Indemnity has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amerisafe has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Amerisafe beats Global Indemnity on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Indemnity

Global Indemnity Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Lines segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products, as well as products for vacant, and under construction and renovation dwellings. This segment primarily serves small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents, program administrators, brokers, aggregators, and retail agents. The Personal Lines segment offers specialty personal lines and agricultural coverage, including agriculture, mobile homes, manufactured homes, homeowners, collectibles, and watersports primarily through retail agents, wholesale general agents, and brokers. The Reinsurance Operations segment provides third party treaty reinsurance solutions to specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance companies; and professional liability products to companies through brokers, as well as on a direct basis. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

About Amerisafe

AMERISAFE, Inc., an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in DeRidder, Louisiana.

