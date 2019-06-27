Contrasting Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) & Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM)

Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) and Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Luby’s has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yum! Brands has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Luby’s and Yum! Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luby’s -4.99% -16.18% -8.92% Yum! Brands 24.61% -13.06% 22.97%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.2% of Luby’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.9% of Yum! Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 37.8% of Luby’s shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Yum! Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Yum! Brands pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Luby’s does not pay a dividend. Yum! Brands pays out 53.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Luby’s and Yum! Brands’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luby’s $365.20 million 0.09 -$33.56 million N/A N/A Yum! Brands $5.69 billion 5.92 $1.54 billion $3.17 34.74

Yum! Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Luby’s.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Luby’s and Yum! Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luby’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Yum! Brands 1 8 5 0 2.29

Yum! Brands has a consensus target price of $100.54, indicating a potential downside of 8.70%. Given Yum! Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Yum! Brands is more favorable than Luby’s.

Summary

Yum! Brands beats Luby’s on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Luby’s Company Profile

Luby's, Inc. provides restaurant services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Company-owned Restaurants, Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The company operates casual dining restaurants; and offers culinary contract services, including contract arrangements to manage food services for healthcare clients, corporate dining clients, government buildings, and sports stadiums, as well as through retail grocery stores. Its primary brands include Luby's Cafeteria, Fuddruckers – World's Greatest Hamburgers, and Cheeseburger in Paradise, as well as Luby's Culinary Contract Services. As of August 29, 2018, the company operated 146 restaurants; and 28 locations through Culinary Contract Services, as well as franchised 105 Fuddruckers restaurants. The company was formerly known as Luby's Cafeterias, Inc. Luby's, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories. As of December 31, 2018, it had 22,621 KFC units; 18,431 Pizza Hut units; and 7,072 Taco Bell units in approximately 140 countries and territories. The company was formerly known as TRICON Global Restaurants, Inc. and changed its name to YUM! Brands, Inc. in May 2002. YUM! Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

