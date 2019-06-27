Contrasting SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) and Grupo Financiero Galicia (OTCMKTS:GGAL)

SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) and Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 and Grupo Financiero Galicia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 0 0 0 0 N/A Grupo Financiero Galicia 2 1 0 0 1.33

Grupo Financiero Galicia has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential downside of 40.67%.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 and Grupo Financiero Galicia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 $1.41 billion 0.00 $62.90 million N/A N/A Grupo Financiero Galicia $2.98 billion 1.61 -$123.04 million $3.59 9.39

SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Grupo Financiero Galicia.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.7% of Grupo Financiero Galicia shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Grupo Financiero Galicia pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 does not pay a dividend. Grupo Financiero Galicia pays out 8.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Grupo Financiero Galicia has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Financiero Galicia has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 and Grupo Financiero Galicia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 N/A N/A N/A Grupo Financiero Galicia 20.31% 31.87% 3.41%

Summary

Grupo Financiero Galicia beats SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 Company Profile

Suruga Bank Ltd. engages in banking business and provides financial services. It operates through Banking and Others segments. The Banking segment provides deposits, loans, domestic and foreign exchange transactions, securities and investment trust, and credit card services. The Others segment offers loan, leasing, bank agency operations, credit card, and insurance services. The company was founded by Kitaro Okano on January 4, 1887 and is headquartered in Numazu, Japan.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A., a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services. The company also provides checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, payroll direct deposits, and other services to individuals, businesses, retailers, and professionals; and financial investment alternatives, such as deposits, FIMA mutual funds, government and corporate securities, and shares and trusts. In addition, it offers time deposits; retirement insurance services; life insurance, including employee benefit plans and credit related insurance; property and casualty insurance products, such as home and ATM theft insurance; and insurance brokerage services, as well as issues, credit cards. Further, the company issues deposit certificates and warrants to the agricultural, industrial, and agro-industrial sectors, as well as exporters and retailers. As of December 31, 2017, it had 306 full service banking branches; and 1,982 ATMs and self-service terminals. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. was founded in 1905 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

