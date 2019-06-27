Copper Reef Mining (CNSX:CZC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Copper Reef Mining Corp (CNSX:CZC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 2000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02.

About Copper Reef Mining (CNSX:CZC)

Copper Reef Mining Corporation, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in northwest Manitoba and northeast Saskatchewan, Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, and silver, as well as diamond deposits.

