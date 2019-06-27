CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CoStar Group, Inc. provides information services to the commercial real estate industry. Their wide array of digital service offerings includes a leasing marketplace, a selling marketplace, sales comparable information, decision support, contact management, tenant information, property marketing, and industry news. They have three assets that provide a unique foundation for this marketplace: comprehensive national databases; large research department; and large number of participating organizations. “

Get CoStar Group alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of CoStar Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group to $560.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $460.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $547.63.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $534.72 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $526.15. The company has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.26, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.35. CoStar Group has a 12 month low of $315.85 and a 12 month high of $562.65.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.45 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.23, for a total transaction of $174,267.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the first quarter worth $90,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the first quarter worth $179,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CoStar Group (CSGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.