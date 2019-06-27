CRH (LON:CRH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

CRH (LON:CRH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

CRH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) target price on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, March 1st. Numis Securities downgraded CRH to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,685 ($35.08) price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,706 ($35.36).

Get CRH alerts:

Shares of LON CRH opened at GBX 2,551 ($33.33) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,512.22. CRH has a 1-year low of GBX 1,961 ($25.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,751 ($35.95).

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.