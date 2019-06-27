Crypto Sports (CSPN) Reaches Market Cap of $1.07 Million

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded up 12.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $5,161.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00005809 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. During the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded up 51.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00011080 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000464 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Giant (GIC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000107 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000405 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports (CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 1,603,017 coins and its circulating supply is 1,427,590 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

Crypto Sports can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

