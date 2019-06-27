CyberMiles Tops 1-Day Volume of $9.10 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 27th. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $31.10 million and $9.10 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. One CyberMiles token can currently be bought for $0.0389 or 0.00000343 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, LBank, Tokenomy and DragonEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115.18 or 0.01014598 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00015503 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00048957 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00010370 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000365 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2016. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io.

CyberMiles Token Trading

CyberMiles can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, OKEx, CoinBene, Cobinhood, IDEX, LBank, Zebpay, DragonEX, Bibox, IDCM, Tokenomy, Koinex, Bithumb, Binance and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.