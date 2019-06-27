DA Davidson Initiates Coverage on WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC)

Stock analysts at DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.04% from the stock’s current price.

WSC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on WillScot in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised WillScot from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.06.

WillScot stock opened at $14.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.74, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.19. WillScot has a 52 week low of $8.21 and a 52 week high of $18.19.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $255.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.20 million. WillScot had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. WillScot’s quarterly revenue was up 89.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WillScot will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of WillScot by 3,531.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 8,759 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of WillScot by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 16,276 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WillScot in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WillScot by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,465,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,227,000 after acquiring an additional 157,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of WillScot by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 11,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

About WillScot

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

