Debut Diamonds (CNSX:DDI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.02

Debut Diamonds Inc (CNSX:DDI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 5600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01.

About Debut Diamonds (CNSX:DDI)

Debut Diamonds Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It focuses on the exploration for diamond bearing kimberlite deposits in the James Bay Lowlands of Northern Ontario; and gold exploration south of Timmins Ontario.

See Also: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Debut Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Debut Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.