Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.62.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DK. ValuEngine raised shares of Delek US from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Delek US from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, CFO Assi Ginzburg sold 10,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $408,118.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 2.5% in the first quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 3,788,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,995,000 after purchasing an additional 92,311 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 7.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,748,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,663,000 after purchasing an additional 127,764 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,450,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,718 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 1,092.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,429,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at $42,863,000.

DK traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.85. The company had a trading volume of 58,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.48. Delek US has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $56.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.41.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $1.06. Delek US had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Delek US will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Delek US’s payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

