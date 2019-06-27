Delphi Energy (TSE:DEE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.15

Shares of Delphi Energy Corp (TSE:DEE) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 28096 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DEE shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.00 price objective on shares of Delphi Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Beacon Securities cut Delphi Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Delphi Energy from C$0.70 to C$0.60 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut Delphi Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$0.60 to C$0.30 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on Delphi Energy from C$0.90 to C$0.70 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of $27.83 million and a PE ratio of -0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Delphi Energy (TSE:DEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$26.35 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Delphi Energy Corp will post 0.0722581 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delphi Energy Company Profile (TSE:DEE)

Delphi Energy Corp., an oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Bigstone Montney property located in the Deep Basin of Northwest Alberta. It distributes natural gas through Alliance pipeline system in Chicago.

