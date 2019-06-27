Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €15.50 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LHA. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.70 ($28.72) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. UBS Group set a €28.50 ($33.14) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Lufthansa currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €20.28 ($23.58).

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at €14.84 ($17.26) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €17.21. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of €14.34 ($16.67) and a 12 month high of €24.45 ($28.43). The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

