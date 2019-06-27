Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Given a $32.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price target on Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DVN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Devon Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Devon Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine lowered Devon Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Macquarie set a $40.00 price target on Devon Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.30.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $28.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.83. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $20.37 and a 52 week high of $46.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.91%.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 81,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,615.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,155 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 11,521 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 94.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 823 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 96,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 62,814 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

